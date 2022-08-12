NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 321,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 270,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,857,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. 197,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,243,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

