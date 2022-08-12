NewSquare Capital LLC Has $20.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,225 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,999,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,964,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after acquiring an additional 610,515 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FTXN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,584. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

