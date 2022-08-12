NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

