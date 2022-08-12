NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 9,033 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,421,000 after purchasing an additional 462,309 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $67.03. 43,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

