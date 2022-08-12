NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.