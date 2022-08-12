NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,136,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,297. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.