NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 87,498 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 472,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,377,697. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

