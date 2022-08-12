NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,135 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,102,000 after purchasing an additional 182,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF remained flat at $34.52 during midday trading on Friday. 6,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,437. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

