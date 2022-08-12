NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 7,235 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,983,000 after buying an additional 625,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 548,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

