NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 449,508 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,508 shares during the quarter. Zuora comprises approximately 1.3% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Zuora worth $29,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zuora Price Performance

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 19,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,598. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.