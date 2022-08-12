New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
New World Development Stock Performance
NDVLY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199. New World Development has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.
About New World Development
