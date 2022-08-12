New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

New World Development Stock Performance

NDVLY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199. New World Development has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Get New World Development alerts:

About New World Development

(Get Rating)

See Also

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.