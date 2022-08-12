New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEWR. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $68.36 on Monday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

Insider Activity

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,101. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

