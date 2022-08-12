Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NBIX stock opened at $104.88 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.