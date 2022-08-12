NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 7,500 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NetScout Systems Price Performance
Shares of NTCT opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
NetScout Systems Company Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.