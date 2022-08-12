NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 7,500 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 102,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.