Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $32,688.12 and $5.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000399 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002941 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061902 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Netbox Coin
NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.
