Nerva Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Nerva coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $110,145.13 and approximately $6.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
About Nerva
Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org.
Nerva Coin Trading
