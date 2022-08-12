NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Kevin Yuann Sells 1,500 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $15,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,417.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $13,245.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $16,710.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,396 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $16,738.04.
NerdWallet Stock Performance
Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 171,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,888,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
