NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NEO opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.53. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.
NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $17.00 target price on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
