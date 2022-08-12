NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NEO opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.53. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $17.00 target price on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 805,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,051 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 437,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.