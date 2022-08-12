Nemetschek (NEM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nemetschek (ETR: NEM):

8/1/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €75.00 ($76.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/1/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €63.00 ($64.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €69.00 ($70.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/29/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/29/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €77.00 ($78.57) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/20/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €60.00 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €72.50 ($73.98) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/11/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

7/6/2022 – Nemetschek was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €71.90 ($73.37) on Friday. Nemetschek SE has a 12-month low of €52.80 ($53.88) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($118.52). The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 51.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of €61.42 and a 200-day moving average of €71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

