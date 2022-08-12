Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 29,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

