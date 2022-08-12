Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on NKTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NKTR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 29,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37.
Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.