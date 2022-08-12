Needham & Company LLC Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $27.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,505,455 shares of company stock valued at $166,305,445. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Toast by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Toast by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

