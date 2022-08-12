National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-$0.77 EPS.
National Vision Trading Up 5.3 %
EYE stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 42.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
