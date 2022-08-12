National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.05

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.05 and last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 7049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.