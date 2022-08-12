National Bankshares Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$52.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.06.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,739. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.69 and a 1-year high of C$62.77. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.04.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.