National Bankshares Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.25 to C$20.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

KMP.UN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,261. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$16.38 and a twelve month high of C$24.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

