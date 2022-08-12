National Bankshares Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Stock Up 6.1 %

ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 524,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 89.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.47 million. On average, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

