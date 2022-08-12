National Bankshares Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$9.06. 190,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. The company has a market cap of C$947.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.89. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$9.15.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

