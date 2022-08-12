National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$98.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.96.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.2 %

NA stock opened at C$92.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.38 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.03.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

