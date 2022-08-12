National Bank Financial Cuts GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$64.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDIFF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

