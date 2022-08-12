Nasdacoin (NSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,006.00

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $35,704.71 and $4,006.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,215,310 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

