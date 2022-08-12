NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.92. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487,436 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2,481.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 298,092 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

