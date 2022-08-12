Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Trading Up 3.9%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Naked Wines Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

About Naked Wines

(Get Rating)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.