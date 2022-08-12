Nafter 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,530.00 (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Nafter has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a market capitalization of $716,621.92 and approximately $7,530.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038837 BTC.
Nafter Coin Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
