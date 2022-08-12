Nabox (NABOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $752,872.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Nabox
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Nabox Coin Trading
