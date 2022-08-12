MVL 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.05 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $128.85 million and $19.05 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00038023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00127179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00068736 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

