MurAll Price Reaches $0.0001 (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, MurAll has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $480,580.45 and approximately $76,506.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00127780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

Buying and Selling MurAll

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

