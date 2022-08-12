MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) SVP Michael Kim Sells 50,000 Shares

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MultiPlan Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 63,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,951. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 305,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 157,237 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MultiPlan by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 105,068 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MPLN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.