MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) SVP Michael Kim Sells 50,000 Shares

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MultiPlan Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 63,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,951. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on MPLN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Featured Articles
