M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $188.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average of $171.25.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,212. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

