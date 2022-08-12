MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

AVY stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

