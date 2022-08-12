MQS Management LLC Takes $432,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of News by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of News by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of News by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

News Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of News stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

