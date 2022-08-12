MQS Management LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after buying an additional 231,383 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $14,479,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $14,403,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after buying an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ IART opened at $56.18 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,752 shares of company stock worth $601,367. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.