MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,092 SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SPX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. TheStreet raised SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

