MQS Management LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

DOV opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

