MQS Management LLC Invests $374,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

