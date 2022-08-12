MQS Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

