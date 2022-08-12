Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Motus GI Stock Performance

Motus GI stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,408. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Motus GI has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $18.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,331.94% and a negative return on equity of 152.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Motus GI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

