Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,224 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

NYSE:MSI opened at $252.28 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day moving average of $222.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

