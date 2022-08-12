Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 76,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,319. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $61,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $104,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

