Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 76,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,319. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $21.80.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.