Morgan Stanley Trims The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Target Price to $28.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

