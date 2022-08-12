Morgan Stanley Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $33.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

NYSE TEX opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Terex by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Terex by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Terex by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

